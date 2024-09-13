One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42.
One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
