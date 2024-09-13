One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of OLP opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $709,258. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.