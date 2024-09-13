Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

