Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $474.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.04 and a 200-day moving average of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.