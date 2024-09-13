Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 25,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %

TSM opened at $171.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

