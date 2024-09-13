Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $17.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.92 and its 200-day moving average is $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

