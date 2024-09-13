Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 711,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,973 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $38,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after acquiring an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

