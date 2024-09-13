Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

