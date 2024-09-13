Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup cut their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $444.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $162.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

