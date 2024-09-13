Oracle’s (ORCL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.68.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $162.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

