Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of OVV opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 535,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $4,244,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

