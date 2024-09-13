Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.5 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.95. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

