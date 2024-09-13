Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Ryan D. Taylor Sells 155,539 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $34.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.