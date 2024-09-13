Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 1.9%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 16,339,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 54,761,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 296.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,238 shares of company stock worth $27,776,572. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

