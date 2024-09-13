Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in August

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

