Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in August

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $27.77.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
