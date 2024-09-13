PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Up 30.1%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) shot up 30.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.

