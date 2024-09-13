Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.29

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.29 and traded as high as $20.33. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 10,162 shares changing hands.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $151,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404 shares in the company, valued at $7,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

