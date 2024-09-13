Parker Financial LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parker Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $248.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

