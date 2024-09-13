Parker Financial LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 617,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

