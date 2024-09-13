Parker Financial LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Parker Financial LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 0.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJAN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS PJAN opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

