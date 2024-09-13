Parker Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

