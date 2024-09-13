Parker Financial LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,536,000 after buying an additional 400,077 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,544,000 after buying an additional 331,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

