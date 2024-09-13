Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,082 shares of company stock worth $10,516,245 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

