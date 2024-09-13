PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.30

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 806670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,634,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,110,372.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,417,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,094,314. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in PBF Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

