PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $243.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.