PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.89 and last traded at $177.60. 462,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,419,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,028,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

