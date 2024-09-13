Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.57

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.57 and last traded at $75.57, with a volume of 246939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $3,327,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,312 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

