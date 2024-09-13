Petards Group (LON:PEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.50

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 20012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

