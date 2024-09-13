Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 50.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 833,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 280,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,233 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

