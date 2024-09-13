PFG Advisors Acquires 30,579 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.