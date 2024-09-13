PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

