PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $298,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,012.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cummins by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after acquiring an additional 167,485 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

CMI opened at $297.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

