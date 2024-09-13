PFG Advisors Buys 1,384 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.38. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

