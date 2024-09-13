PFG Advisors Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

