PFG Advisors Has $1.91 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 65,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in RTX by 38.7% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 158.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

RTX stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

