PFG Advisors Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 268,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $136,499,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 8,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 231,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $118,147,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $589.75 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $607.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.99 and its 200 day moving average is $516.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

