PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

