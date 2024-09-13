PFG Advisors Sells 1,043 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 348,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 154,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

