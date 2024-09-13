PFG Advisors Sells 19,326 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.96 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.