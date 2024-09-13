PFG Advisors Sells 22 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $559.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $541.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.13. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

