PFG Advisors Sells 29 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $166,937,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $417.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

