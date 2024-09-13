Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Acquires 26 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 26 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($192.78).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Andrew Briggs bought 27 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 541 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146.07 ($191.02).

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PHNX stock opened at GBX 571 ($7.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 548.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 521.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4,078.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 581.22 ($7.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 610.60 ($7.98).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

