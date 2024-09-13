Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Acquires 26 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 26 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($192.78).
Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Andrew Briggs bought 27 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 541 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146.07 ($191.02).
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
PHNX stock opened at GBX 571 ($7.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 548.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 521.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4,078.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 581.22 ($7.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
