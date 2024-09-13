Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 326,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. Photronics has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

About Photronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 223.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

