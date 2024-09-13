Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 2,622 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $60,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phreesia Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.