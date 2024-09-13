Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Down 5.2%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 62,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 109,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pilbara Minerals
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.