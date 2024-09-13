Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Down 5.2%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 62,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 109,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

