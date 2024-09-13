Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Essex LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:IYJ opened at $128.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

