Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

