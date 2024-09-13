Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 5,058 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

