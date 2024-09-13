Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $655,804,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $363.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

