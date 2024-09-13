Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

NTRA stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.60. 389,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.53. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $293,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,857,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,063,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,064 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

